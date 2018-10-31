If somebody steals a campaign sign, and nobody’s around to see it, did a crime actually occur?
Yes, but maybe don’t expect the long arm of the law to find justice for your loss, police said.
A local candidate wrote The Daily News on Monday that all the campaign signs of Democratic Party candidates had been stolen from in front of an early voting location in Texas City.
The Texas City Police Department said Wednesday it had received a report about such thefts, but no one had been arrested.
That’s not uncommon for campaign sign thefts, department spokesman Allen Bjerke said.
The theft of yard signs often takes a back seat as police departments focus on investigating more serious crimes.
“It isn’t that we’re not going to investigate,” Bjerke said. “But burglaries and robberies are going to take priority. We’re going to have to do the serious crimes and crimes against individuals.”
That doesn’t make sign theft less hurtful or annoying, he said.
Complaints about campaign sign shenanigans are common during heated political campaigns. And claims of thefts are bread and butter for online commenters looking to gin up sympathy, support or anger.
Campaign signs aren’t exactly costly — Beto O’Rourke‘s campaign charges $10 each for his, but also hands them out free at his many, many political rallies. Ted Cruz’s site leads only to a dead link, but are similarly available.
The thefts can be investigated, especially if victims make a complaint and provide police with things such as security video or witness statements, League City Police Department spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
“We would investigate it just as any crime,” Williamson said.
Theft of an item costing less than $50 is a Class C misdemeanor — the lowest level of offense outlined in the state’s criminal code.
Williamson said he could not remember a time when a person had actually been arrested for stealing campaign signs.
14TH AMENDMENT
U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to sign an executive order, at some unannounced time in the future, to end birthright citizenship for people born in the United States, according to reports.
The proposal would likely set off a fight over the language of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which addresses citizenship rights and equal protection.
Trump appears to be repeating proposals made by some conservative thinkers who claim the writers of the amendment did not intend to apply to children born to people in the country illegally.
Despite his claim he could make such a change using an executive order, most fact-checkers say that isn’t possible.
Still, some of the people who represent Texas, and Galveston County, in Congress were asked their thoughts on the proposal.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz told The Texas Tribune, that he has “long supported ending birthright citizenship.”
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn dodged the Tribune’s question, and said only “Legal immigration is good, illegal immigration is bad.”
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber didn’t respond to a question from the Tribune or a similar question from The Daily News.
NOTEBOOK
Mayes Middleton reported raising another $86,342 between Sept. 28 and Oct. 27 for his campaign for state representative. ... That amount includes another $50,000 contribution from Middleton to his campaign, according to finance documents. ... State Sen. Larry Taylor, of Friendswood, on the release of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tentative plan for a coastal barrier system in Galveston County: “I hope we will keep pressing on through the process to get to what I would imagine to be a more streamlined and doable project, in the very near future, with the other components to be added later.”... State Rep. Dennis Bonnen, the brother of State Rep. Greg Bonnen, of Friendswood, announced Tuesday he would run for Speaker of the House during the next legislative session. ... Five other Republicans and one Democrat also have said they plan to run for speaker. ... Early voting ends on Friday at 7 pm. Election Day is Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.