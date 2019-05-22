GALVESTON
Contractors are putting the finishing touches on the first set of scattered-site units meant to help replace public housing lost to Hurricane Ike.
Those 97 units are the first phase of the most controversial part of that post-Ike rebuilding mandate — a plan to build almost 400 units of subsidized housing on lots scattered across the island.
But now, 10 years after most of Galveston’s public housing was demolished, local officials have a new mandate and new plan to reduce the number of those scattered sites.
Over the past 22 months, three contractors — Delldotto Homes, J&S Ventures and 3910 Enterprises — with contracts totaling more than $14.5 million from the Texas General Land Office — have nearly completed the first 97 units of scattered-site housing.
“We have a few remaining under construction with some details to finish,” said Titus Edwards of 3910 Enterprises.
The intense construction period of the past couple of years has been challenging, with checklists of building requirements through the land office contracts and some surprises found in older homes his company renovated, Edwards said.
“We live in Galveston,” he said. “It’s important to us that we get it right.”
Representatives of J&S and Delldotto did not respond to requests for comment, but most of the units they built are either occupied or close to being finished, according to land office documents.
The units are a mix of single-family dwellings, duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes; no single building contains more than four units, according to building guidelines.
Sixty-seven of the first 97 scattered-site units are occupied, according to Galveston Housing Authority, which provides project-based vouchers to qualifying low-income families to rent the units. The remaining 30 are in the final construction stages, according to the land office.
STRONG GUIDELINES
The heads of more than 1,000 households are on the housing authority’s project-based voucher waiting list, hoping for a spot in the scattered-site replacement units.
Two mixed-income developments, the Cedars at Carver Park and Villas on The Strand, completed in 2017 on land where public housing projects stood before Ike, provided 145 replacement units and have an average occupancy rate of near 100 percent, according to the housing authority.
The same is true for market-rate apartments at those complexes.
Renting one of the scattered-site units is arduous. Applicants must first get on the waiting list, then attend a briefing explaining the voucher program, and then prove they are eligible for the program.
“When a scattered-site unit is available, we provide the information to the applicant, who then meets with the landlord,” said Clover Nuetzmann spokeswoman for the housing authority.
The landlord leases the unit to the tenant.
“We do background checks and look for previous eviction notices,” said Jennifer Dominguez, property manager for 3910 Enterprises.
“It’s a standard leasing process,” Dominguez said. “We’re not super rigid, but we have strong guidelines. We want to make sure neighborhoods are safe and tenants are reliable.”
Once a tenant is approved, the company provides paperwork to the housing authority so funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development can be issued to provide a housing assistance payment each month.
The long paper trail is just one aspect of scattered-site housing that has caused some at the housing authority and in government to question whether the remaining 287 units required to be built in Galveston should be on scattered sites.
Recently, the federal housing department advised the housing authority to alter plans for the remaining 287 replacement units. The department strongly recommended the authority submit a proposal for a third mixed-income development, this one at Oleander Homes, the site of a former public housing project at Broadway and 52nd Street.
The housing authority has not determined the number of replacement units a mixed-income development at Oleander Homes could provide, Nuetzmann said.
Each public housing unit in a mixed-income development would decrease the number of scattered-site units needed to meet the 569-unit replacement mandate, however, Nuetzmann said.
Beyond red tape and management difficulties of scattered-site housing, lots to build on are in short supply, Edwards of 3910 Enterprises said.
“We’re filling up,” he said. “There aren’t that many more places to build.”
TIME WILL BE THE JUDGE
Many island neighborhoods have been improved by the new and rehabbed scattered-site housing, Edwards said.
“Any neighborhood with renovated, upgraded houses inspires others in the neighborhood to keep their property up,” he said.
The developers’ agreement with the land office requires the homes they built be part of the project-based voucher program for 15 years, with renewal for another 15 years possible if federal funding continues to be available, according to the housing authority.
“Time is going be the judge of whether these scattered sites are welcomed and become integral parts of the neighborhoods where they were built,” Edwards said.
