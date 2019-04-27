GALVESTON
After months of back and forth, the Galveston City Council decided to abandon a bid to move management of a program that funds some island nonprofits to the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
The city council in early February began exploring transferring the duties of the Arts and Historic Preservation Advisory Board from the city to the park board.
The arts advisory board hands out money from hotel occupancy tax collections to island nonprofits such as the Galveston Historical Foundation and The Bryan Museum for use in marketing.
While both the city council and park board agree the park board is better equipped to handle the money, the two entities couldn’t agree on funding and program guidelines.
“This has turned into a more complex subject than we thought,” District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
Brown also sits on the park board and first proposed the transfer.
“Ultimately, I feel the best placement for the management of these funds is with the park board,” Brown said. “I think we should take a breather on this.”
That’s a position the park board supports, as well, spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said Friday.
The decision comes after the park board rejected a city proposal that organizations receiving funding must provide guest zip codes to prove they’re attracting out-of-town visitors.
For smaller organizations that currently receive funding, collecting that data is a difficult task, park board officials said.
The debate came as the city officials are looking to reallocate more hotel occupancy tax money toward different uses, such as public art and cultural events.
