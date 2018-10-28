GALVESTON
The city is considering partnerships with private companies to reduce parking congestion along Seawall Boulevard, according to a newly approved tourist mobility plan.
Such partnerships could give incentives to companies that provide public parking spaces in areas of high need, such as along Seawall Boulevard, said Rick Beverlin, assistant city manager of grants and public transit, during the Galveston City Council’s Thursday workshop.
Beverlin presented a concept that would promote parking garages, rather than surface parking, which include retail and office space on the bottom floors.
“Most of these places have a little bit higher culture than you’d have with surface parking,” Beverlin said.
Tourism in Galveston rose 30 percent between 2010 and 2016, according to the tourist mobility plan document. Comparable growth over the next seven years could trigger the need for an additional 600 parking spaces along Seawall Boulevard, according to the plan.
Several council members expressed interest in using existing parking spaces along the seawall for public parking, rather than building additional surface parking.
“That’s the most valuable property we have on the island,” District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said. “If the bus routes go by the lots already there, let’s use them instead of building more lots.”
Beverlin estimated 100 spaces of public parking from a commercial business could add a net benefit of $1.5 million to the city.
Sharing public parking with commercial establishments is one option presented in the tourist mobility document approved Thursday, an effort to revamp tourist transportation options on the island.
The idea is to increase public parking options, which could allow tourists to park at central locations and use public transit to reach high-use areas.
Along with the park-and-ride concept, the document also suggested increasing public transit routes and installing automated systems that would help drivers find empty parking spaces in the garages.
Angie Moss, who lives in Houston but spends a lot of time in Galveston, said she would prefer garaged parking along the seawall over the current parallel method.
For Stephen Hufford, who lives in the Clear Lake area, parking along the seawall isn’t a problem because he knows how to work around the tourists, he said.
“Usually, when the tourists come out around 11, we come out 8, 9 in the morning and stay all day,” Hufford said.
Galveston resident Sherry McMillin has problems finding seawall parking only during busy summer days, she said.
“Just don’t come during the height of the summer,” she said.
Ultimately, city council members have expressed interest in eliminating parking on the south side of Seawall Boulevard and transitioning completely to garage parking.
“We’re not there yet,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. “We need to continue the paid parking on Seawall Boulevard.”
He’d rather see an unobstructed view of the Gulf of Mexico driving along the seawall, however, he said.
Approval of the mobility plan is just the first step in a process, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
“We’re going to start taking sections of this out throughout the year and start bringing it back to council,” Brown said.
While there is some agreement among officials about moving parallel parking off the seawall, everything hinges on voters, who’ll soon decide the fate of parking fees along the beach, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The ordinance allowing the city to charge the fees will expire at the end 2020 under a sunset provision, unless voters decide to extend it.
The council Thursday also appointed a committee of six members to review how the program operates and how much the city charges.
The committee is expected to report back no later than Dec. 3, in time for the council to draft language for a ballot proposition to be decided in May.
District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle, absent from Thursday’s meeting, is still yet to appoint a member to the committee.
