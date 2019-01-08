In the nearly two weeks since a Santa Fe veterinarian was charged with rape and sexual battery in Louisiana, few details have emerged about what, exactly he's accused of doing.
Details about the accusations have been caught up in jurisdictional questions, officials said.
Todd Michael Glover, 37, is charged with one count of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery in the 33rd Judicial District Court in Allen Parish, court records show.
Those charges originate from the Coushatta Tribal Police Department, but officials with that law enforcement agency have been reluctant to release information about the investigation and referred questions to the Allen Parish District Attorney’s Office and the 33rd Judicial District Court.
“The tribe does not have a public records request procedure,” said Christopher Sylvia, an attorney representing the tribe.
But as of Tuesday, Allen Parish had not yet received paperwork for a probable cause affidavit detailing the allegations against Glover, officials said.
A person can be charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana if he is accused of sexually assaulting someone younger than 13, or if the complainant was incapacitated because of drugs or if extreme force was used, according to state law.
Officials representing the Coushatta Tribal Police Department said it was their understanding that the accusations against Glover were made by 17-year-old girls.
Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested Glover Dec. 26 at a Hitchcock residence at the request of the Coushatta Tribal Police Department. Glover was briefly held in the Galveston County Jail as a fugitive from justice before he waived his right to an extradition hearing and was taken to Louisiana, his attorney said.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office received documents from Louisiana asking for peace officers to arrest Glover because of pending charges, records show.
Glover was booked into the Allen Parish Jail on Dec. 28, where he stayed through the holidays until a judge gave him a bond during a short court appearance, court officials said. Glover was then released from jail on $90,000 bond, records show.
Glover owns and operates The Animal Hospital of Santa Fe.
