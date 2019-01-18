TEXAS CITY
The Oaks at 25th Street, a 16-building neighborhood, is so new that it doesn’t yet appear on GPS maps.
Even five months ago, the land on a dead-end street was a tree-covered lot.
On Friday though, the neighborhood at 25th Street and 14th Avenue N., was Stephanie Clemons’ new home. Clemons was moving into a house with her daughter and grand-daughter. The family was seeking a more affordable place to live than in the apartment they had been sharing.
“I’ve been looking to move into an affordable home for two or three years,” she said. “The price of apartments is just as much as it costs for a two-to-three bedroom home. It’s a good deal. It’s an excellent deal.”
The three-bedroom brick houses are all rentals, and are leased at affordable rates. Some of the homes are rented by people with subsidized housing vouchers.
City and county leaders on Friday celebrated The Oaks at 25th Street not only as an expansion of affordable housing in the county, but also because it’s the final set of units to be built as part of the county’s Hurricane Ike housing recovery program.
Hurricane Ike made landfall in September 2008, damaging and destroying thousands of homes in Galveston County. In the years since the storm, the county has handled housing recovery programs in most areas, except the city of Galveston.
The county built more than 120 new homes since Ike, said Jim Gentile, the county’s director of contract services, who managed the housing program. The county program also repaired another 600 homes, he said.
“It means a lot to the people that were suffering,” Gentile said. “Getting people back into a safe, sanitary place is what we strived to do.”
The Oaks project cost $3.9 million, about $1.8 of which was paid for through federal disaster recovery grants. DSW Homes, which built and will own and operate the development, funded the rest of construction costs.
The project is part of about $35 million in recovery money that has been spent in Texas City since the storm, Mayor Matt Doyle said.
The end of the county’s program is not the end of all Ike recovery programs. The county still has several infrastructure projects to complete, and there are still hundreds of scattered site units of public housing that are supposed to be built, primarily in Galveston.
Those projects pale in comparison to the list of recovery projects anticipated to be funded as part of the recovery from Hurricane Harvey, which struck in August 2017.
Even as contractors were putting the final touches on the last of Texas City’s Hurricane Ike homes, the Texas General Land Office was signing people up for its Harvey housing recovery program. As of Thursday, 370 homeowners in Galveston County had completed applications for the Harvey program.
The program is expected to rebuild up to 2,000 homes in a six-county region that includes Galveston County. In Galveston County alone, about 20,000 homes were damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
Galveston County won’t be managing its own housing recovery programs as it did after Ike. Instead, the land office has said it will manage the process.
Still, many of the same companies that rebuilt homes after Ike expect to rebuild homes after Harvey, said Steve Mataro, of DSW Homes. Given that experience, Mataro said he felt the county’s Harvey homes could be completed in less time than it took to complete Ike work.
“This is a wonderful closing of one chapter,” Mataro said. “I think Texas and the recovery now, with the history and the pool of builders that we have that are involved in this, I think we are in a great position to handle this recovery.”
