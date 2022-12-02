GALVESTON
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is closing one area in Galveston Bay and one area in Matagorda Bay to oyster harvesting beginning Sunday, just a month after the harvesting season began for the year.
The season, which started Nov. 1 and is slated to end May 1, had a rocky start as Galveston oyster harvesters butted heads with the department after a series of meetings in which the department announced its plans to close bays to harvesting in an effort to protect reefs.
The decision to close areas was based on samples recently collected by the department showing low abundance of legal-sized oysters, which are of 3 or more inches.
The department has worked with the oyster industry to develop criteria for closing areas to harvest, officials have said.
The department would continue to monitor areas closed to harvesting and would reopen them when oyster stocks rebounded, officials said.
Only two areas in Galveston Bay are open to oyster harvesting.
Harvesters aren't feeling hopeful the season will remain open for much longer, Johny Jurisich, owner of US Sea Products, said Thursday.
Harvesters had been confined to only three areas before the most recent closures.
By late March earlier this year, the state had closed almost 90 percent of the roughly 450 public harvesting areas in Texas because population studies found oysters were scarce and too small.
Harvesters have disputed the findings of the survey samples taken by the department in the past, and argued that more closures would cost the industry more than 300 jobs.
