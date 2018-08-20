LEAGUE CITY
All but one of League City’s local races will be challenged in November, as a last-minute candidate emerged on Monday to challenge incumbent Mayor Pat Hallisey.
Monday was the deadline for candidates to file for a place on local ballots for the Nov. 6 election.
Sebastian Lofaro will challenge Hallisey for the top elected position in the city, according to a list posted at League City City Hall on Monday evening.
Lofaro, 26, is a member of the city’s parks board, and has never held public office.
Lofaro turned in his application to run for office with two minutes to spare, he said Monday evening. He was motivated to run because he didn’t want to see the race go unchallenged, he said. He had hoped someone else would run, he said.
“I don’t like a political process when there’s no options,” Lofaro said.
Hallisey, 68, declared his intent to run weeks ago, and until Monday it appeared he would be unopposed for his re-election bid.
The two men know each other, Hallisey said. Hallisey appointed Lofaro to the parks board, and Lofaro worked on Hallisey’s mayoral campaign in 2016.
The men also recently butted heads after Lofaro publicly lambasted a proposed dog park on the city’s east side that was recently added to the city’s capital improvement plan.
Lofaro claimed the city bypassed the parks board by adding the park to its five-year capital improvement plan. The appearance of the park on the plan wasn’t a guarantee it would ever be funded, Hallisey said.
Hallisey on Monday said he believed the dog park issue is what motivated Lofaro to run.
“He’s a single-issue guy; he’s mad about the parks board,” Hallisey said. “It’s hard for me to imagine that everybody in town thinks that’s the single issue they care about.”
Lofaro denied that it was the only issue he was concerned about, but declined to elaborate on his criticisms.
“I have been bothered by the way some things have been happening lately,” he said.
Lofaro, who called Hallisey a saint, didn’t rate his chances of victory very high.
“I don’t expect to win,” he said. “It’s kind of a David and Goliath type thing.”
Hallisey was elected in 2016. He also served in the position from 1994 to 1995.
League City has five council positions up for election this year, including the mayor’s spot. Four people turned in applications to the city for spots on the ballot on Monday.
Andy Mann and Traci Jacobs are running for Council Position No. 1, which is currently held by Councilman Dan Becker. Becker’s term on the council expires this year.
Chad Tressler, Silvio Vincenzo and Chris Gross are running for Position 6. Incumbent Councilman Keith Gross chose not to seek re-election in the council race this year. Ange Mertens will challenge incumbent Position 7 Councilman Nick Long. Incumbent councilman Hank Dugie did not draw a challenger for the Position 2 council seat.
SANTA FE ISD
Two of the three open spots on the Santa Fe Independent School District Board of Trustees will have contested races, although the district’s current president appears on his way to an unchallenged election.
Incumbent Trustee John Rothermel, who has served on the board since 2004, is being challenged by Clay Hertenberger, Jessica Hagewood and Donna Hayes for the Position 4 seat.
James Grassmuck, Tina Longcoy and Jody Davis will challenge incumbent Trustee Sheryl Skufca.
School Board President J.R. “Rusty” Norman, who has been on the board since 2011, did not draw a challenger. At least part of the Santa Fe election will be fueled by criticism and concern over the school board’s reaction so far to the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School.
At board meetings since the shooting, some parents have threatened to vote board members out if they do not act swiftly and decisively on security improvements at district schools.
FRIENDSWOOD ISD
There will be only one contested race out of four possible contested races for the Friendswood Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Incumbent Trustee Denise Ruiz will face Dakota Carter in a special election race to fill the incomplete term of former trustee Matt Robinson. Robinson stepped down to run for a position on the Texas State Board of Education. Incumbents Robert McCabe, Ralph Hobratschk and David Montz did not draw challengers.
OTHER ELECTIONS
A number of smaller elections could still be on the Nov. 6 ballot, including spots on the Galveston Independent School District Board of Trustees, the Flamingo Isles Municipal Utility District, Galveston County Municipal Utility District 6 in League City, Galveston County Municipal Utility District 66 in Texas City, Galveston County Navigation District No. 1., the College of the Mainland Board of Trustees, the High Island Independent School District Board of Trustees, the Bolivar Peninsula Special Utilities District and the Bayview Municipal Utility District.
Election information about those races was not immediately available Monday evening after the ballot deadline closed.
If some races did not not draw challengers, they could be canceled before the November election.
People who want to run as a write-in candidate have until Aug. 24 to file a declaration to do so.
Early voting begins Oct. 22. Election day is Nov. 6.
