GALVESTON
A new Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership project aims to attract more visitors to the downtown area during the winter season by decorating the district with Christmas lights in a more organized effort with public funding after years of trying to coordinate and convince merchants to do it on their own.
More extensive decorating of the downtown has been a goal of partnership Executive Director Trey Click for several years, he said.
“We really want to make downtown a winter destination,” Click said. “The idea behind all of this is we’re trying to create memories, family memories. We want people to know that they can come downtown and bring their families.”
The partnership is working with Mitchell Historic Properties on the project, which is funded by the Park Board of Trustees, Click said.
Decorations and supplies cost more than $150,000, park board spokeswoman Mary Beth Bassett said.
The lights, dubbed Downtown Lanterns and Lights, stretch from 20th to 25th streets on The Strand, with lighted garlands spanning over the road along 23rd and Postoffice streets.
“The partnership for years has tried to get the business owners to individually help, but just could never get traction,” Mitchell Historic Properties General Manager Joseph Rozier said.
The cost was prohibitive, but with the introduction of park board dollars, more property owners became interested in the project, Rozier said.
Teresa Holland, owner of clothing and accessory store Emboldened Elegance Boutique, 2211 Strand, is happy to see the holiday lights around downtown, she said.
“I’m sure it will bring more visitors,” Holland said. “We’re very excited about it. People love lights and love decorations.”
Dorothy May’s, 2111 Strand, always decorates for the holidays, manager Julie Roberts said. She hopes the new decorations will enhance shoppers’ experience downtown and at Dorothy May’s, which sells jewelry, gifts and travel accessories, she said.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Roberts said Wednesday. “Even customers over the past couple days have commented how nice it is.”
Eventually, Click wants to light up all of Galveston, he said. Over the course of the next few years, he wants to secure funding to place lights along major corridors such as 61st Street and Broadway, he said.
“What we’re trying to do is create a season,” Click said. “Every town that you go to is already decorated. What we’re trying to do is make sure we have game changers.”
Spreading the decorations around downtown does pose some challenges, Click said.
“The real problem that we have is because we haven’t done it before, there is no infrastructure in place to do this,” Click said.
These include extra poles to hang decorations and connections to power, Click said.
Last year, the partnership designed the installation of holiday decorations in Saengerfest Park, 2302 Strand. The partnership planned a similar but updated display for this year.
The lights will be officially lit Saturday night and remain up through Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.