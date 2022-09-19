NASA 2013 Astronaut Candidate Class

Christina Koch talks about her background Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2013, as members of NASA's 2013 Astronaut Candidate Class are introduced for the first time at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file photo

GALVESTON

Astronaut and Galveston resident Christina Koch will make a presentation at Galveston College tonight about her experiences in space exploration.

