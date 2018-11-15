TEXAS CITY
More than 300 people involved with a 12-acre, high-tech lagoon, which will serve as a central recreation and event area for Texas City’s Lago Mar subdivision, gathered Thursday to celebrate the $15 million project.
The lagoon will be the signature feature of a 70-acre mixed-used entertainment destination in the master-planned Lago Mar community, officials said.
Designers and engineers involved with the lagoon’s construction, Texas City officials, land developers and Lago Mar residents all gathered for a private-access ground-breaking ceremony under a heated canopy in Texas City’s largest housing development to hobnob and discuss the largest artificial lagoon in Texas. Besides a tropical-themed buffet and a performance from country singer Tracy Byrd, attendees got a front-row seat to learn how the new lagoon will work.
“Land Tejas takes a lot of pride in our development of a community with technology, amenities, access to important thoroughfares and good schools,” said Tim Johnson, director of marketing and communications for Land Tejas, the developer behind Lago Mar. “The crystal lagoon is a great example of how we aim to include high-tech, one-of-kind features in all our communities.”
Lago Mar is a 2,033-acre development in Texas City that will feature about 4,400 homes and 14,000 residents upon completion.
The first phase of Lago Mar is underway — the two main entrances are at Exit 16/Holland Road and at Lago Mar Boulevard, a mile south of there — and will include 520 homes.
The lagoon, which has been in the planning stages for a couple years now, will be up to 10-feet deep and will use fewer chemicals than a traditional pool. A patented technology, developed by Chile-based Crystal Lagoons, makes this man-made facility a “crystal clear” lagoon. Unlike a swimming pool, the water isn’t filtered because the cleaning chemicals don’t require that kind of process, Johnson said.
During the ceremony, Uri Man, president of Lagoon Development Co., which worked with Land Tejas to bring the Lagoon to Texas City, went into more detail about what the project will look like.
“Imagine coming to the beach and sitting in the shade next to the people who live down the street,” he said, describing what might happen when the lagoon’s white sand beaches are ready for use by Lago Mar residents in about a year.
The public access part of the lagoon, which won’t be ready until after 2020, will be open to anyone who pays a fee, he said. Another part of the 70-acre resort area will be used for retail and restaurant space, including a concert venue, a hotel, and a waterfront boardwalk promenade.
City leaders hope the lagoon will be a big draw for tourists, Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle said at Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.
“To have a destination like this lagoon, it’s a real asset for the city,” Doyle said. “It’s important for people to come enjoy the city, and we had the dike, but now we have the lagoon.”
For now, the lagoon project is enough to interest the Lago Mar residents who will one day live next to it. On Thursday, about half the crowd of attendees were people who lived in the neighborhood. Ken Collins, who moved to Lago Mar last year, said he didn’t know much about the lagoon but is happy that it’s coming.
“I heard there would be condos and restaurants and a lagoon with a beach,” Collins said. “It’ll be great to have that here.”
