LEAGUE CITY
After months of residents speaking out about concerns about traffic, drainage and public safety, among other issues in this fast-growing community, League City staff have presented a list of $230 million in projects for a possible May bond election.
But while the city council lauded the list for speaking to community needs, several members said they would have to pay close attention to what items to include, as a bond election of that size would increase the community’s tax rate.
“We do need to be careful taking all of this money out at once,” Councilman Nick Long said. “A tax increase of 10 to 25 cents is a lot of money.”
League City staff for months have talked about a possible bond election as a means to fund the massive costs of drainage improvements residents are demanding after Hurricane Harvey, which badly flooded houses and businesses in the city in August last year.
“There is a sentiment in the community to take action now,” Assistant City Manager Ogden “Bo” Bass said.
Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Galveston County, overwhelming drainage systems and leaving many residents with flooded homes and calling for improvements to their neighborhood drainage systems.
The storm flooded about 8,000 homes in League City alone, officials said.
The staff’s preliminary list divides projects into five categories, with drainage fixes accounting for 26 projects at a price tag of about $120 million.
But the drainage projects would not address issues with Clear Creek and Dickinson Bayou, both of which require regional solutions, Bass said.
The list also includes $65 million for mobility projects, including reconstructing Calder Drive South and Grissom Road, among other projects.
Staff allocated another $23 million for a library on the growing west side of town and $22 million for public safety improvements, such as building a gun range for police officers to use.
“These dollars simply don’t exist in our current setup,” Bass said. “So, we must come up with a new method.”
Mayor Pat Hallisey agreed that the projects, particularly the ones related to drainage, were important to residents.
But some councilmen voiced concern about the method for funding the work.
Long argued for increasing the sales tax to fund a portion of the projects before considering a bond election.
The city council in September approved a $207.9 million budget for 2019 that included a decrease in the property tax rate from 56.5 cents to 56.38 cents per every $100 of taxable property value, records show.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the budget and to lower the tax rate, with Councilman Dan Becker objecting and Mayor pro tem Todd Kinsey absent.
Councilman Hank Dugie said it would be good to have a November election, but city staff recommended a May 2019 election in response to resident desire for action.
