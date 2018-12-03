The United States Postal Service will not deliver regular mail and its facilities will be closed Wednesday in observance of a national day of mourning in honor of former President George H. W. Bush, 94, who died Friday in Houston.
The postal service will suspend regular mail delivery and retail service Wednesday; however, limited package delivery service will continue.
All postal service facilities will be closed.
All services will resume Thursday.
— Angela Wilson
