Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush on Wednesday made a second public call for the release of more than $4 billion in Hurricane Harvey relief money.
This time, Bush took his plea to President Donald Trump.
In a letter to the White House, Bush demanded that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development publish rules in the federal register regarding how $4.4 billion that was appropriated by Congress in February 2018 can be used in Texas.
The rules must be published before the state can write a plan about how to use the money. The Harvey money is expected to be spent on infrastructure projects in communities recovering from Hurricane Harvey, unlike the first $5 billion appropriation from Congress, which goes mostly toward housing projects.
In January, Bush sent a similar letter to Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, asking for movement on the publishing of spending rules. In the letter he sent to Trump, Bush said Mulvaney did not respond to the earlier letter.
“Mitigation should be a top priority to prevent future damage from hurricanes and storms while maximizing the use of recovery dollars, yet the federal bureaucracy is slowing recovery in Texas,” Bush wrote.
The delay in approving the funds is causing homeowner distress and community degradation, Bush wrote.
As Harvey passed over Texas in August 2017, Trump promised “very rapid action” on hurricane relief funding. Congress approved the funding Bush wants released now in February 2018, as part of a $16 billion aid package that also designated money for Florida, Puerto Rico and California.
Those places are also still waiting for their funds to be released.
GUNS AND HURRICANES
Two Texas legislators want the state to pass a law that allows Texans to legally bring their guns with them when they evacuate their homes because of a hurricane.
Texas Sen. Brandon Creighton and Rep. Dade Phalen on Tuesday filed bills that would exempt licensed gun owners from laws regarding the unlawful carrying of weapons if those people are fleeing a hurricane.
If passed, the bill would allow gun owners to carry weapons in places that are being used as emergency shelters, even if that place would not normally allow concealed weapons.
In Texas, guns are mostly prohibited on public school properties and from other public buildings such as courthouses. Private businesses can also prohibit people from carrying guns inside their buildings.
In a press release, Creighton and Phalen said the law was needed to protect citizens who might be trying to protect their property during a natural disaster.
“This legislation is important for law-abiding residents of southeast Texas, a region prone to evacuations due to floods and hurricanes,” Creighton said. “If the government is instructing citizens to leave their homes, the government should not also be restricting the rights of those citizens to protect themselves and their property.”
Creighton’s district includes Bolivar Peninsula.
NOTEBOOK
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is scheduled to speak at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Luncheon on Feb. 8. ... U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Republican from Houston, on Wednesday introduced a bill in Congress that would withhold pay from members of Congress, as well as the president and vice president, if the government shuts down again. ... Candidates for local political office have until Feb. 15 to file for a place on May 4 ballot. ... There are 116 days left in Texas Legislative session.
I hope George P. Is successful in his endeavor to get the much needed Harvey money.
