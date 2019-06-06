GALVESTON
Vision Galveston, the nonprofit that has spent the past nine months asking what kind of city Galveston wants to be, kicked off its next 20 years of community building at an event Thursday at the Hotel Galvez.
A crowd of about 200 listened and occasionally broke into applause as a string of Vision Galveston participants revealed and explained a master plan for the group’s work, beginning back at its roots.
Grant Mitchell, representing the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation, and Lauren Scott of the Harris and Eliza Kempner Fund, gave onlookers a peek into the workings of the Galveston Roundtable of Foundations when, two years ago, it began considering a collaborative program in support of the city’s future.
“The question became: Is there a way we can work together for bigger impact toward betterment of this great place?” Mitchell said.
He hosted early organizers on a trip to Detroit to see how that city had conducted a similar project, leading to the formation of a committee dedicated to starting a visioning process in Galveston.
“Vision Galveston became a priority, an imperative,” Mitchell said.
Twelve foundations financed the project’s first phase, the community outreach work of the past year, characterized by Mitchell as “a preview of what’s to come.”
“We’re gathered today not to hear a plan but to hear the crack of a starting gun in a race to the future,” he said.
Early presentations to the community made very specific promises, Scott said.
“We said this wouldn’t be another plan to sit on a shelf in someone’s office somewhere in Galveston,” Scott said. “We came to think of Vision Galveston as vocalizing and mobilizing optimism about the future.”
Lindsey White, executive director of the United Way of Galveston and Vision Galveston’s steering committee chair, expressed gratitude for the philanthropic presence in Galveston that allowed the project to happen, and extolled the size and diversity of the project’s community outreach.
“You can’t get harmony when everyone sings the same note,” she said.
A team of Vision Galveston consultants walked through five key visions for the city condensed from more than 8,000 interactions with residents, and introduced community leaders already engaged in at least one action identified to achieve those visions.
Matt Singer of the Galveston Bay Foundation and a board member of Galveston’s Artist Boat spoke to the community’s wish for Galveston to be and remain a place that values its history, livability, environment and unique natural setting.
Shirlyn Thomas, pastor of God’s Kingdom and Restoration Ministries on the island, spoke about an overwhelming concern about making Galveston a place where residents can find quality jobs and all workers can find quality places to live.
Thomas’ daughter, brother and nephew, all career people looking to move back to their hometown, had been unable to find affordable housing in Galveston.
“Galveston, we have a problem,” Thomas said.
A common goal of strengthening and expanding entrepreneurship and incubator programs for emerging companies and technologies on the island was addressed by Jeff Sjostrom of the Galveston Economic Development Partnership.
Rodger Rees of the Port of Galveston focused on the need to make the urban waterfront more accessible to both tourists and locals.
“As a biker, I want to be able to ride a bike through the port without getting run over by a train or by a person pulling a suitcase,” Rees said.
A sustainable tourism strategy for Galveston, beyond simply attracting 7 million bodies per year to the island, ranked high as a priority among project participants.
“We believe residents want more nature-based tourism,” Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “We believe they want more fishing piers, more access to canoeing and kayaking, walking and biking on the island.
“Tourists want those things, too. Why not build a world-class recreational system paid for by tourism?“
Patrick Louchouarn, chief academic officer at Texas A&M University at Galveston, spoke about the opportunity for academic institutions in Galveston to partner with those along the Interstate 45 corridor to help solidify Galveston’s importance to the region and the nation as a coastal resiliency research center.
Vision Galveston is solidifying its organizational model and will continue community outreach through the end of the year with an upcoming speakers’ series sponsored by the Mitchell Foundation, said the project’s director, Keath Jacoby.
The plan that Vision Galveston has compiled represents “an opportunity of a lifetime for Galveston,” said Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell, the event’s final speaker.
“City leadership is subject to change every couple of years, and visions can become lost and blurred,” Maxwell said. “You can’t have good vision unless you have focus, and that’s what Vision Galveston can provide the city.
“Those of you here who have kids and grandkids, they are going to benefit from what happened here today.”
