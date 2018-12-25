The way Landolt Elementary School teachers Bella Marks and Rachel Willard see it, the world could use a little more kindness.
“It seems school has gotten so dangerous, with all of the things happening around us,” Marks said. “We want to teach the kids at a young age that it doesn’t cost anything to be kind.”
The two teachers were recently inspired while listening to a speech about how being nice is reactive, but being kind is proactive, and decided it was a lesson their students needed to hear, they said.
So, the two — Marks is a first-grade teacher and Willard is a second-grade teacher — on Oct. 25 started a Kindness Club open to students in each of those grades. Almost immediately, more than 60 students signed up for the group that meets once a week, Willard said.
“What we thought was going to be a quick hour after school has grown into the whole school participating and wanting to be a part of,” Willard said.
Students in the group have participated in all sorts of activities, from reading books together to caroling at nursing homes, Willard said.
While the club is currently only officially open to students in first and second grades, other elementary students have found ways to get involved, Marks said. Some older students, for instance, have asked and received permission to leave art class and help supervise the younger students.
“Our hope is to instill in kids to love thy neighbor,” Marks said.
The two teachers are hopeful that soon all Landolt elementary students will be involved and that the district will spread the club to surrounding schools, they said. Even other districts should consider starting kindness clubs, they said.
“At this age, if they can start to learn empathy, then as they get older and into high school, they can see the kids struggling with mental and social issues and use empathy to maybe help,” Willard said.
