LEAGUE CITY
Developers starting in 2019 could pay increased fees to the city for engineering services and inspections as part of the city's plan to cover salary costs.
The city council Tuesday approved the first reading of an ordinance that would increase the fees from their current rate of 2 percent of the value of public improvements to 2.5 percent.
The engineering department collected about $384,200 a year in 2017 and 2018 through the fees, and would need to collect about $560,000 a year to cover salary costs, with a new position to come aboard in 2019, officials said.
The increased fee should cover 98 percent of salary needs, officials said.
Developments that have submitted preliminary plats before March 1, 2019 and infrastructure improvement plans by June 1, 2019 will fall under the old rules, officials said.
Developments that submit a preliminary plat after March 1 will fall under the amended ordinance, officials said.
