Fifty teams stretched across the shore on East Beach to compete in the 33rd Annual AIA Sandcastle Competition in Galveston on Saturday.
Architecture firms from around Houston and across the state began preparation and planning months in advance to craft the most artistic and creative castles and sculptures, all for the chance to take home the coveted Golden Bucket Award.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. teams built, formed and sculpted their creative ideas and turned them into realistic pieces of art.
Awards were given in several categories including traditional castle, architectural icon, Houston-centric, pop culture and marine life. The public also voted on their favorite.
Although rain was in the forecast, it did not stop thousands of people from attending the event to see sand sculptures in the making.
