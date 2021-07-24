The Craving for a Change Foundation, a Galveston County nonprofit organization that promotes community change through education, entrepreneurship and employment, hosted the "Let's Get it Right" Fair at Carver Park in Texas City on Saturday.
The free event featured information from various county organizations regarding entrepreneurship assistance, resume help, colleges, employment, outreach opportunities and more.
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.