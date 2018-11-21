Every six weeks, Robert Campbell flies from Atlanta to Galveston to visit his 108-year-old father.
Melvin Campbell, Robert’s father, still lives at home, though a caregiver goes by every day to cook and clean for him. Some of Robert Campbell’s relatives live in Galveston and, without them, making sure his father got help with daily tasks would be a challenge, he said.
“The fact that I have some help down here makes a big difference,” Robert Campbell said.
Of adults age 50 and older, 75 percent want to remain in their homes as they age, but this can put tough choices and additional stress on family members who care for them, according to an August study from interest group American Association of Retired Persons or AARP.
About 34.2 million adults in the United States provide unpaid care for an adult 50 years or older, according to a National Alliance for Caregiving 2015 study.
The majority of those people are working full time. Handling multiple responsibilities can sometimes be a challenge, said Amy Goyer, family and caregiving expert with AARP.
‘A LOT TO JUGGLE’
“All of the other things in their lives are ongoing,” Goyer said. “It’s a lot to juggle. They just burn themselves out.”
Rosa Crooks helps care for Melvin Campbell, who is her uncle. She also cares for her own 90-year-old father.
Melvin Campbell has trouble walking, so doctors go to him and a daily caregiver helps him with cooking and housework. Crooks still makes sure he’s getting the care he needs while taking her father to all his appointments, she said.
She’s been doing this for about 10 years, she said. Now, she’s retired, but when she started caring more regularly for her relatives, she still worked full time.
“You do what you have to do,” Crooks said.
The key is patience, she said. As a retired nurse, she’s accustomed to working with patients who need some extra attention.
‘YOU HAVE TO BE CAREFUL’
“As much as I can, I help him and hope I’m doing the right thing for both of them,” she said.
These family networks are key to allowing a senior to remain at home, Goyer said. She also pointed to technologies that help caregivers monitor when someone leaves the house or takes medication as helpful options.
But sometimes, it takes more, she said.
“Many more people are hiring caregivers directly than in the past,” Goyer said.
Goyer hired a caregiver to help her own father, but went through several before finding one she trusted, she said.
“When you hire people, you have to be careful,” Goyer said. “It’s important to be careful and do your homework.”
Robert Campbell went through a similar experience, he said.
He’d tried different caregivers for his father in the past, but none stuck.
‘I NEED TO GET OUT’
About a year ago, Melvin Campbell burned himself while cooking and Robert Campbell knew his father needed someone to help daily with meals and other tasks around the house.
That’s when he started visiting every six weeks, to make sure his father was getting the care he needed, he said.
Choosing caregivers is just one decision families have to make when caring for aging adults, said Leah Eskenazi, director of operations for the National Family Caregiver Alliance.
Families also need to make sure their loved ones are cared for socially, she said.
About 24 percent of adults over age 65 feel they lack companionship, according to the August AARP study.
That’s one reason Barbara Payne, 81, visits the Dickinson Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3, regularly. But she also knows it relieves stress on her daughter, she said.
“My kids don’t understand that I need to get out and do things and be with them,” Payne said. Payne’s daughter picks her up from the retirement community where she lives and takes her to the movies once a week.
Sometimes, an aging adult wants only to be cared for by relatives, which can put pressure on family members, Goyer said.
“It’s very hard when you’ve got someone that you love so much and you know you need help but they don’t want anyone else,” Goyer said.
Payne knows her daughter, who lives in League City, is busy, which is why she goes to the community center, she said.
“I know it’s a burden to her to come and get me and bring me over to her house,” Payne said. “That’s why I like coming here. It keeps her from having to worry.”
‘HUGE SOCIAL ASPECT’
That attitude is pretty common for those who go to the center, said Cecily Henderson, senior services supervisor for Galveston County Parks and Cultural Services.
“I think a lot of our elderly don’t want to be a burden and to hear that is kind of heartbreaking,” Henderson said.
But the services for older adults, and others provided by the county, often aren’t well known, she said.
Bo Hahn, assistant director of the parks and cultural services department for the county, said he wants more people to know about the services offered to seniors and their families.
“It’s a huge social aspect for them, one, on the health, and two, so they don’t feel like they’re stuck at the home,” Hahn said.
Crooks never wants to put her relatives in a retirement home, but the additional caregiver who visits Melvin Campbell daily is a big help, she said.
Melvin Campbell used to go to church regularly, but now it’s difficult for him to walk down the front stairs of his home, he said. He misses church and the people there.
“I couldn’t hardly walk with my knees,” Melvin Campbell said. “I stay at home.”
His father can’t get around very well any more, but Robert Campbell is glad he has this time with him.
“He’s just an incredible guy,” Robert Campbell said. “He’s got people here that take care of him and that love him.”
