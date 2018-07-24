A rogue potential juror researching a case online led to a trial temporarily disappearing from the Galveston County court records website, a Galveston-based defense attorney said.
A Galveston County jury Friday found a Seabrook man guilty of engaging in organized criminal activity and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, but the case was nowhere to be found on the county’s court website that afternoon.
Margaret Hindman, the Galveston-based attorney representing Russell Aaron Hester, 27, in the trial, told The Daily News a rogue potential juror led to the case disappearing online.
“During a break in jury selection, one of the jurors went out and looked up the boy’s history and everything on the court website, but was thankfully stupid enough to come in and tell us,” Hindman said. “He said he didn’t share it with anyone, but he violated the judge’s instructions, so I asked the court to seal the case so they don’t go out and look it up.”
Visiting Judge Wayne Mallia ordered the Galveston County District Clerk to remove the case from the website until the trial concluded, court records show.
“Yes, I believe that is unusual,” First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said. “I’ve never heard of it happening before.”
League City police arrested Hester after an undercover drug investigation in June 2017, officials said. He was facing from five to 99 years, or life, in prison on the charge, officials said.
Judges ordering particular documents sealed in a case isn’t unusual, particularly in instances dealing with children or medical records.
Although Petroff said it was unusual, Hindman said it wasn’t the first time she’s gotten a trial removed from online prying eyes.
On most felony cases, Hindman asks that trial information be removed online during jury selection, she said.
“Because people are going to go do their own research,” she said.
After the jury’s decision, Hindman filed notice of an appeal and stepped down as Hester’s attorney, court records show.
By Monday, the case returned to the online court records database.
TIKI TROUBLE
The Texas 14th Court of Appeals earlier this month sent a longstanding dispute between the Village of Tiki Island and Premier Tierra Holdings over a proposed marina development back to district court after upholding a previous ruling.
Judge Patricia Grady of the 212th District Court in September 2017 denied Tiki Island’s plea to the jurisdiction in the case, and attorneys representing the community then appealed the case to a higher court.
But Justice Ken Wise on July 10 affirmed Grady’s ruling, sending the case back to Galveston County.
“We conclude that Premier has adequately pleaded a viable takings claim by alleging that at the time it acquired the property, it had a reasonable investment-backed expectation to develop or market the property as a marina with elevated dry boat storage,” Wise said.
Premier and Tiki Island officials have since 2014 been in a legal dispute about zoning changes the city made after Premier took possession of the land.
A marina development has long been proposed for Tiki Island. During a real estate boom, a company by the name Tiki Ventures Ltd. had planned to develop 90 condominiums and 150 boat slips. In 2009, IBC-Houston loaned money for the project, which never got off the ground. IBC took possession of the site and subsidiary Premier Tierra Holdings now owns the 5 acres along West Bay.
Banks don’t often get into the real estate business and Premier Tierra has worked all along to market the property to a developer.
IBC sees potential in a marina on Tiki Island, the closest point of entry to Galveston Bay for Houston-area boat owners. But zoning changed after IBC took possession of the property.
In 2010, Premier filed with the city a plat application, describing the scope of the project summarized as “mixed-use marina-focused project with up to 150 residential units, 400 dry stack boat slips, 150 wet boat slips and related piers, parking and related support facilities such as a hotel, restaurant, club, ship store, general retail/office, fuel station, storage, parking and recreational area.”
The development proposal has since been scaled down to 85 residential units and 264 total boat slips.
SLIP AND FALL
A Dickinson woman is seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages, asserting she slipped and fell at a League City Kroger store.
Christin Bocanegra filed suit July 18 against The Kroger Company and Kroger Texas in the 405th District Court, asserting she visited a League City Kroger in November 2017 and slipped and fell and injured her knees, back and left shoulder.
Bocanegra fell while passing the water and juice aisle and walked past a water dispenser, according to the lawsuit.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
There are no trials this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.