After five deaths over eight days in what police allege were drunk-driving crashes last week, the city will field a special DWI task force this week to go after impaired drivers, officials said Monday.
Galveston Police Department will have the DWI task force patrolling the entire island by Friday, Police Chief Doug Balli said.
Some have questioned whether infrastructure changes may be a more effective way to increase traffic safety.
The Question of the Week is: Will a DWI task force help reduce traffic deaths in Galveston?
