A Clear Creek High School student has been missing since he stepped off a school bus Monday afternoon, officials said.
Sebastian Benjamin Bennett, 17, of Webster, was last seen Monday when he left the bus near his home in the 500 block of W. NASA Parkway in Webster, police said. Bennett didn't arrive home and hasn't been seen nor heard from by his family since, police said.
“This is being investigated as a runaway at this time,” Jeremy Edge, assistant police chief of the Webster Police Department said. “The family has been cooperative and we do not believe he is in danger.”
Webster police initially reported Bennett didn't attend class Monday. But Bennett attended all his classes and was seen getting on and off of the bus, Clear Creek ISD communications director Elaina Polsen said.
“We have been working with Webster Police in whatever they have needed,” Polsen said. “We have cameras all throughout our campus and on buses.”
Bennett is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, police said. He has long, curly brown hair and brown eyes. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt, charcoal gray jeans and black boots, police said.
Those with any information are asked to call the Webster Police Department at 281-332-2426.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
