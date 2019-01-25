GALVESTON
The city is set to issue $35 million in certificate of obligation debt to pay for water and wastewater system improvements, a move that triggers a water rate increase of 7 percent.
The new rate will first hit customers in bills mailed after March 1, Finance Director Mike Loftin said.
This week, the Galveston City Council approved selling debt certificates to pay for about $17 million in water projects and another $17.9 in wastewater projects.
The 7 percent rate increase should fund needed projects through Sept. 30, 2020, but more increases in both water and wastewater rates are likely to come later, Loftin said.
“The lowest category of user will experience about a 5 percent increase,” Loftin said.
A typical residential customer who doesn’t use any outdoor irrigation will pay about 4.5 percent more on his water and sewer bill, about $2 a month, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Non-residential water customers with a typical meter will see an increase between 3.4 percent and 3.7 percent — about $3.64 to $6.04 more a month, she said.
Sprinkler customers with a typical meter will see the higher rates because they don’t pay a sewer charge, Barnett said.
“Their bill will increase an average of 7 percent, depending on how much water they consume,” Barnett said.
The city last increased water rates by 15 percent in 2015, which was largely because of higher costs of water from the Gulf Coast Water Authority, which provides water to Galveston County communities, city officials said.
This coming rate hike also takes into account the water authority’s recent increase of water costs by 6 percent, Barnett said.
The rate increases have been necessary to improve city systems, officials said.
“This is a recommendation that’s been four years in the making,” Loftin said. “We do not recommend water rate increases unless they’re absolutely necessary.”
Money collected from the higher rates is going to improving some long-neglected infrastructure, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
“I don’t want to raise water rates, but the cost of water’s going up and we have to harden the infrastructure,” Collins said. “Part of what we’re doing is making up for 30 years of people year after year saying let’s not spend this money.”
The city has to start taking care of infrastructure that was neglected in the past, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“That’s the way we’ve been doing it and look where it’s got us,” Yarbrough said. “None of us like it. It’ll pay dividends for years to come.”
Improvements made with the money should last about as long as 50 years, Barnett said.
The city expects to close on the debt certificate sale by Feb. 12, city officials said.
The $35 million is the second in a series of various debt bills the city plans to issue for infrastructure improvements.
The 2019 to 2023 capital improvement plan calls for $171 million in revenue-supported projects, including $104 million in water improvements, $60 million in wastewater work and another $7 million for Scholes International Airport.
In January 2017, the city issued $35 million in debt, all of which is scheduled to be assigned to specific projects by this spring.
Major projects to be addressed with the current round of funding include $6.5 million for the reconstruction of a wastewater treatment plant at Pirates Beach and $5.7 million for a pump station tank upgrade at the airport.
