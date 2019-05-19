LEAGUE CITY
It all started with a car for Annette Lyles.
Over the summer, Lyles took a job requiring her to spend most of the time driving, she said. But quickly, her car developed mechanical problems, and the cost to repair it far exceeded her salary.
Just like that, Lyles was thousands of dollars in debt, and her financial situation continued to spiral, she said.
“It was just a snowball effect,” she said.
Thanks to recent help from the League City-based nonprofit Interfaith Caring Ministries, Lyles is somewhat back on her feet. But the future still scares her, she said.
“It helped out tremendously,” Lyles said. “But I still feel like rent is too expensive — I may end up downsizing my apartment. I don’t know what to do, honestly.”
Nonprofit organizations that help low-income and homeless people across the northern reaches of Galveston County say Lyles’ story isn’t unique. More and more people are using services such as food pantries, in part because of the rising cost of living, according to volunteer leaders.
While the problem isn’t unique to places like League City and Friendswood, it is exacerbated in communities where the cost of living is higher, said Suzy Domingo, executive director of Interfaith Caring Ministries.
“Rent in the area has gone up, along with utility prices, since the hurricane, especially,” Domingo said. “We used to see rents in the $500 to $600 a month range, now we can’t find anything under $900.
“We’ve seen the number of new clients increase. The Clear Lake area has a reputation for affluence, but with the increase in rent and utilities, more people are needing help.”
In the many years Anne Owens has directed the food pantry at St. Mary Catholic Church in League City, she has witnessed a growing number of people in need, she said.
“When you tell people about it, they’re always shocked,” she said.
The average number of people using Galveston County Food Bank’s service in League City is about 2,100 a month, according to the organization’s 2019 data.
That number is fairly consistent with averages from previous years, officials said. But some food pantries, such as the one at St. Mary, don’t use the county food bank to supply them, and so those numbers don’t cover all those in need.
Similar services across League City, including the Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Food Pantry and others, are reporting more and more people needing help in recent years.
While those using low-income services such as food pantries aren’t limited to League City residents, the development is unexpected in one of Galveston County’s wealthiest communities.
League City in 2017 had a median household income of about $98,593 and about 7.6 percent of its 105,000 population, almost 8,000 people, earned below the poverty level, according to U.S. Census Data.
But those statistics don’t paint a full picture of life for low-income and homeless people in the northern reaches of Galveston County, according to local volunteers and nonprofit organizations.
“Is there a need? Absolutely,” said Gayle Nelson, the executive director of Family Promise of Clear Creek, the local branch of an organization that works with families to rebuild their lives. “But do most want to recognize that fact? Typically not.”
Between 2010 and 2016, the number of households struggling to meet the basic cost of living in Galveston County has increased, according to a report by the nonprofit organization United Way.
The report divides households into three different categories — those living under the poverty level, those in a group called “asset limited, income constrained, employed,” or ALICE, and those above the ALICE threshold.
In 2010, the county had about 107,421 households, of which 69 percent were above both of the lower-income categories, according to the report. But by 2016, of the county’s 120,938 households, only 63 percent were above both thresholds.
Clear Creek Independent School District alone, which includes League City, has more than 1,000 students registered as homeless, but there are more who might not even be registered, Nelson said.
The food pantry at St. Mary Catholic Church serves between 20 and 40 people each day that it’s open, twice a week, Owens said. And the Lighthouse pantry serves between 50 and 60 people a month, said Dan Benke, director of that food pantry.
“It depends on which side of the city you’re on,” Owens said of those who visit the pantry. “We have very few clients from the west side, that’s the more affluent and new side.
“Most of our clients are from the east side, where there are a lot of apartments and low-income housing. A lot of older housing.”
The United Way report attributes the increasing number of households below the threshold to a myriad of reasons, from increased cost of living to lagging wages.
Hurricane Harvey struck the area in August 2017 and displaced some residents, but the increased need began before that storm, Owens said.
The Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition in January identified 475 homeless in Galveston County during a single day, up from about 425 in 2018, officials said.
