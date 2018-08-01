GALVESTON
Galveston-based researchers are a step closer to a procedure that could eventually help people in need of life-saving lung transplants.
A research team at the University of Texas Medical Branch that first grew a bioengineered lung in a lab from pig cells has now successfully transplanted the lungs in four pigs.
During the two months the team studied the animals, the pigs were able to breathe and create a network of blood vessels without medical complications, researchers said. Science Translational Medicine, an academic journal, published the findings Wednesday.
While more research and clinical testing is needed, the latest finding is an important development toward using lab-grown lungs in people who need transplants, said Joan Nichols, professor of internal medicine and associate director of the Galveston National Laboratory and co-leader of the research team.
This would be an important breakthrough because people increasingly are suffering lung injuries or developing lung diseases, and there aren’t enough lungs available for transplant, said Joaquin Cortiella, professor of pediatric anesthesia and co-leader of the research team.
“Many people end up dying,” Cortiella said.
Scientists have successfully bioengineered bladders, but the lab-grown lungs created at the medical branch are the first of their kind in more complex organs, Nichols said.
Nichols and Cortiella have been working to develop the new procedure for the past 15 years, they said. The team had many failures, Nichols said. But from each failure, researchers learned more about what they needed to do and eventually found success, she said.
To produce a bioengineered lung, the team created a support scaffold using a lung treated with a special mixture of sugar and detergent to eliminate all cells and blood in the lung, Nichols said.
The team then cultivated cells from each of the pigs in a tank filled with a blend of nutrients, she said.
“It’s a process, kind of like a recipe,” Nichols said.
Three years ago, scientists first successfully transplanted a lab-grown organ into a 50-pound Yorkshire pig named Harry.
More recently, scientists proved pigs with lab-grown organs could survive past the typical rejection periods, including at 10 hours, two weeks, one month and two months after transplantation, Nichols said.
“That’s more than enough time to identify whether they’ll have rejection of the tissues you transplanted or any respiratory problems,” Nichols said.
The animals were euthanized after the testing, researchers said.
The next step will be proving animals can breathe six to 12 months after the lung is implanted without the help of the natural lung, Nichols said.
“We need to prove that animals can breathe on the engineered lungs we create,” she said. “We do the transplant and let them survive, close off their normal lung and that will tell us how well we’re doing.”
Researchers are five to 10 years from testing the lungs in terminally ill humans, Nichols said.
