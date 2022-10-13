GALVESTON
Airbnb again this year said it would enforce restrictions against large, loud and destructive Halloween parties at short-term rental properties listed on its platform.
The company this week announced the rollout of defenses and policies aimed at reducing disruptive parties over Halloween weekend, including thwarting people without a history of positive reviews from making one-night reservations for entire homes. Those renters also will be redirected away from entire home listings if they try to make a two-night reservation, the company said.
Ron Venable, a short-term rental owner on the island, agrees with Airbnb policies and also seeks to ban big parties that can damage historic island houses converted to short-term rentals, he said.
Venable, a retired teacher and short-term rental owner, rents out a house built in 1875 and wants to preserve it as long as he can.
“This is a piece of history, and we like to keep it in shape,” Venable said. “We need to be respectful to our neighbors and our city.”
In Texas last year, Airbnb anti-party policies stopped more than 6,700 people from booking rental properties on the company's platforms, officials said.
Venable imposes age restrictions and has a no-party policy, he said.
“I only rent to people who are 25 years or older,” he said. “Most of the people who rent the house are families, but we try not to have parties of any kind.”
Having parties at the historical house can cause significant damages, Venable said.
Some island short-term rental owners are on alert around the holidays, which can always attract renters seeking to host parties.
“Our philosophy in Galveston is to pay hotel occupancy tax and not be a nuisance to the neighborhood,” said Mary Branum, who was the president of the Short Term Rental Owners Association of Galveston for eight years.
The Short Term Rental Owners Association of Galveston, a nonprofit that promotes responsible industry operations, has long sought tougher enforcement of Airbnb’s party-house ban.
“My minimum stay is for two nights and the minimum age is 25 years old,” Branum said. “Ninety-nine percent of my rentals are either families or older adults.”
A two-night minimum is meant to discourage people who want a rental house for the sole purpose of throwing a party one night, Branum said.
“A property is an asset and it’s an asset that needs to be taken care of properly,” Branum said. “We have to be welcoming of people visiting Galveston, but we should always be courteous and respectful to our neighbors.”
“Guests attempting to book entire home listings without a history of positive reviews, within a certain locale, or last-minute reservations, will be redirected to listings that are not entire home listings or blocked altogether,” Airbnb said in its announcement.
People who have a history of positive reviews won't have those restrictions, Airbnb said.
Airbnb announced on June 28 a codification of a global party ban, citing success with a temporary ban the company implemented in 2020 on house parties to comply with COVID-related social distancing restrictions. Airbnb in 2019 already had banned chronic party houses.
The finalized regulation will include “serious” consequences for guests and hosts who continuously violate the rules, varying from account suspension to full removal from the platform, officials with Airbnb said.
