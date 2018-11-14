LA MARQUE
La Marque officials approved an update to the city’s new rental registration program on Monday after property owners raised questions about inspections, enforcement and annual fees proposed in the original version.
The program, which requires La Marque property owners who rent houses to tenants to register their rentals for $100 or more and goes into effect in January, was conceived this summer as a way to protect tenants from absent landlords who don’t maintain their rental properties. But the program didn’t sit well with landlords, who said the city was overstepping its authority with mandatory home inspections, overly strict enforcement measures and fees that were too expensive.
City council members decided to update the more controversial parts of the program to better reflect the city’s original intent, Colleen Merritt, public relations specialist for the city, said. They also decided to waive the initial registration fees for anyone who registered their properties before Dec. 31.
“What we have now more closely aligns with the ordinance as it was passed,” Merritt said. “We always listen to our citizens, and the intention of the program wasn’t to impede or make their lives more difficult.”
The changes can mostly be found in a new pamphlet the city produced, which is available at La Marque City Hall. For example, the new pamphlet explains to landlords that inspections will only take place after the city receives a complaint about a property. Before the changes, there was no explanation of how inspections worked. Instead, an old pamphlet only listed 35 items, including stairs, handrails, steps, windows, roof, eaves, driveways and screens that were eligible for inspection.
“It was talking about cleanliness and carpet conditions — all kind of subjective,” said Eric Blackford, who owns rental properties in La Marque and raised concerns about the program’s old inspection policy. “They’re not really code items.”
Other updates include a more thorough description of the enforcement process, which involves “several written warnings” before a citation is issued, as well as a revision of the registration fee schedule that states property owners have to pay $100 per property address and $20 for each additional unit.
The original pamphlet simply stated that a citation would be issued for every day a property owner isn’t in compliance, with no mention of warnings. The fee schedule in the original pamphlet stated property owners would have to pay $120 for one rent house, $500 for an apartment with 20 units and $600 for five rent houses.
“The original brochure had clerical errors in it,” Merritt said, in reference to the fee schedule. “There were just some questions about the rental registration program and general and council members wanted to make some clarifications.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.