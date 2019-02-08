GALVESTON
Joe Huff III, the former Galveston College spokesman who was a figure at the school for 35 years, died Thursday.
He was 65.
Huff retired in December 2017 after working continuously at the college since 1982. He was the college's first public information officer.
He served under six college presidents, and worked at times as the school's public information officer, its director of institutional advancement, director of the Galveston College Foundation and, at the time of his retirement, the director of public affairs.
Over his career, Huff designed many marketing and fundraising campaigns for the college, including its 50th Anniversary celebrations in 2017.
He helped lead multi-million dollar fundraising campaigns to build the college's Seibel Student Services Center and to fund the school's free tuition program for Ball High School graduates.
Huff is credited for choosing the school's official colors — blue and rust orange — which are used by its sports teams and in marketing material to this day.
Huff's death was confirmed by school officials on Friday afternoon.
"He was an integral part of the institution," Galveston College President Myles Shelton said. "There just wasn't anything he wouldn't do to help the institution or its students."
In an official statement, the school said Huff's commitment to the college was "immeasurable."
Before working at the college, Huff worked for the Port of Galveston and the Virginia Housing Development Authority. He was a graduate of Emory and Henry College in Virginia.
A funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Visitation will begin 5 p.m. Monday at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway in Galveston.
