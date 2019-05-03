Today is Election Day in Galveston County. Voters in Galveston County can vote at any of the 22 polling places.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Voters are required to present a qualifying photo ID at the polls to cast a vote.
POLLING LOCATIONS
• Hometown Heroes Park
1001 E. League City Parkway, League City
• Regal Estates
500 Enterprise Ave., League City
• Creekside Intermediate
4320 W. Main St., League City
• League City Civic Center
400 W. Walker St., League City
• Rebecca Sealy Hospital
404 Eighth St., Galveston
• Galveston County Courthouse
722 21st St., Galveston
• GISD Administration Building
3904 Ave. T, Galveston
• Alamo School
5200 Ave. N 1/2, Galveston
• Moody Methodist Church
2803 53rd St., Galveston
• Scott Building
4116 Ave. N 1/2, Galveston
• Seaside Baptist Church
16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
• MUD 12 Building
2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300, Bayou Vista
• Hitchcock ISD Administration
7801 Neville Ave., Building B, Hitchcock
• Santa Fe City Hall
12002 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• College of the Mainland (Main)
1200 Amburn Road, Texas City
• San Leon MUD
443 24th St., San Leon
• Clear Lake Shores Clubhouse
931 Cedar Road, Clear Lake Shores
• Dickinson City Hall
2716 FM 517, Dickinson
• IBC Branch
2301 W. FM 646, Dickinson
• Kemah Community Center
800 Harris Ave., Kemah
• College of the Mainland (North)
200 Parker Court, League City
• Friendswood City Hall
910 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
CLEAR CREEK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTION
The school district is holding an election for an at-large election, separate from the county-wide elections.
The following polling locations for the board election will be open in Galveston County.
• Stewart Elementary
330 FM 2094, Kemah
• Ferguson Elementary
1910 Compass Road Blvd., League City
• Clear Brook High School
4607 FM 2351, Friendswood
• Brookside Intermediate
3535 E. FM 528, Friendswood
• Ross Elementary
2401 W Main St., League City
• Ralph Parr Elementary
1315 state Highway 3, League City
