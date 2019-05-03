Today is Election Day in Galveston County. Voters in Galveston County can vote at any of the 22 polling places.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Voters are required to present a qualifying photo ID at the polls to cast a vote.

POLLING LOCATIONS

• Hometown Heroes Park

1001 E. League City Parkway, League City

• Regal Estates

500 Enterprise Ave., League City

• Creekside Intermediate

4320 W. Main St., League City

• League City Civic Center

400 W. Walker St., League City

• Rebecca Sealy Hospital

404 Eighth St., Galveston

• Galveston County Courthouse

722 21st St., Galveston

• GISD Administration Building

3904 Ave. T, Galveston

• Alamo School

5200 Ave. N 1/2, Galveston

• Moody Methodist Church

2803 53rd St., Galveston

• Scott Building

4116 Ave. N 1/2, Galveston

• Seaside Baptist Church

16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach

• MUD 12 Building

2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300, Bayou Vista

• Hitchcock ISD Administration

7801 Neville Ave., Building B, Hitchcock

• Santa Fe City Hall

12002 state Highway 6, Santa Fe

• College of the Mainland (Main)

1200 Amburn Road, Texas City

• San Leon MUD

443 24th St., San Leon

• Clear Lake Shores Clubhouse

931 Cedar Road, Clear Lake Shores

• Dickinson City Hall

2716 FM 517, Dickinson

• IBC Branch

2301 W. FM 646, Dickinson

• Kemah Community Center

800 Harris Ave., Kemah

• College of the Mainland (North)

200 Parker Court, League City

• Friendswood City Hall

910 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood

CLEAR CREEK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTION

The school district is holding an election for an at-large election, separate from the county-wide elections.

The following polling locations for the board election will be open in Galveston County.

• Stewart Elementary

330 FM 2094, Kemah

• Ferguson Elementary

1910 Compass Road Blvd., League City

• Clear Brook High School

4607 FM 2351, Friendswood

• Brookside Intermediate

3535 E. FM 528, Friendswood

• Ross Elementary

2401 W Main St., League City

• Ralph Parr Elementary

1315 state Highway 3, League City

