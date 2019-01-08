The Texas General Land Office and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday officially announced the extension of a public comment period about a proposed storm surge barrier on the Texas coast.
The public comment period will now end on Feb. 8, the agencies said. People and groups interested in commenting on the project must submit those in writing.
The extension came at the request of local, state and national leaders, who said that people needed more time to analyze and react to the proposed $32 billion project.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said the agency also hoped to convince the corps to plan a second public comment period after it changes plans based on the public feedback it has received since releasing its tentatively selected plan on Oct. 28.
The plan proposes more than 70 miles of levees, barriers and sea gates on Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula and around Galveston Bay to protect against storm surges caused by hurricanes.
