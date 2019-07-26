GALVESTON
A document meant to define the relationship between the city and the Galveston Park Board of Trustees could be wrapped up this summer, but some officials are worried continued delay could begin to complicate drafting next year’s budgets.
It has been about nine months since the city introduced the document to the park board, which manages island beaches and promotes tourism, but the date for the document’s completion has continued to be pushed back as discussions continue.
The interlocal, which is an agreement between public entities, is meant to clarify more than 50 years of contracts between the city and park board.
The document should have been wrapped up a long time ago, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
There are still some components of the document to clarify, but the Galveston City Council likely will discuss it at a meeting in August, Yarbrough said.
The park board last sent a draft to the city June 16 and is awaiting comments in return, park board Chairman Spencer Priest said.
“Until that time, we are not prepared to discuss any issues that may not have reached consensus,” Priest said.
The city hasn’t yet had time to fully vet all the comments from the park board, Yarbrough said.
Completion of the agreement is timely now as municipal governments are drafting budget documents in advance of the Oct. 1 start of the fiscal year.
The draft document could lay out agreements between the two governmental entities that affect spending. Officials have discussed the city taking over disaster relief claims for the board and managing insurance coverage on city assets for the board, among other items.
The park board is moving forward with budget processes based on the last submitted draft, Priest said.
“If any changes come later, this could have a negative impact on one or both organizations’ budgets and possibly place additional tax burdens on the residents if assets are taken away from the park board,” Priest said.
Completion of the document isn’t delaying the city budget, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The city plans on seeking approval from city council on the interlocal in August, Maxwell said.
“We believe we have a complete document that contains the requirements from the city for management of the city-owned assets,” Maxwell said. “There are always outstanding items that can be discussed as you finalize any document.”
While the interlocal initially sparked some disagreement between the city and the park board about the document’s tone, officials on both sides have agreed discussions have proceeded smoothly.
“It’s amazing when you talk and communicate how the sticking points aren’t really sticking points,” Yarbrough said.
The city council had a full schedule in July and will likely have more time in August, he said.
