GALVESTON
A state proposal to cap annual property tax revenue growth for municipal governments at 2.5 percent has island leaders worried about its potential to hamper growth and disaster recovery planning, they said.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s proposal, released in January 2018, would bar local governments — including cities, counties and school districts— from raising property tax rates by more than 2.5 percent in a year without approval from two-thirds of voters — well beyond a simple majority.
The plan has sparked debate and concern among Texas communities — including across the county — since Abbott’s office released it and likely will be discussed in the 2019 legislative session.
The cap is meant to rein in what Abbott’s office at the time described as “skyrocketing property taxes.” But that could hurt a municipality’s ability to increase services when needed, Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“There is no one that has been knocking on the doors at city hall wanting less service,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell isn’t opposed to any property tax cap, but 2.5 percent is too extreme, he said.
“You’re taking away all my ability to grow,” Maxwell said.
The city collected about $30.2 million in property taxes in 2017, according to budget records. That’s 8.7 percent more than 2016’s $27.8 million, according to records.
The city-enacted property tax rate increased with the fiscal year 2018 budget from $0.526 to $0.561 per $100 of value, but collections have increased every year since 2009, according to records.
Myriad factors can trigger increased property tax collections, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“If taxes aren’t raised but collections have gone up, that’s often because the appraised value of property has gone up, or new construction, so there’s more property on the tax rolls,” Barnett said.
Property taxes may be increasing, but so are home values, V.J. Tramonte of Joe Tramonte Realty said.
“I think that’s a natural part of the market,” Tramonte said. “Everybody wants lower taxes, but where are you going to get the money to fund these other programs?”
This shouldn’t be something handled at the state level, District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said.
“Local government is elected, and if they’re taxing you too much, then they should be unelected,” Cole said. “It really takes the decision-making power out of the hands of the electors and into the hands of the state.”
There’s not a one-size-fits-all solution to this issue because every community is different, Maxwell said.
“I get hit with a hurricane, and all of a sudden I lose 50 percent of my value, it’ll bankrupt the city,” Maxwell said. “We couldn’t survive.”
For cities on the coast like Galveston, a cap on property tax growth has the added issue of impeding disaster recovery efforts, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“It’s extremely important that we have these provisions that circumvent the cap in the event of a natural disaster,” Yarbrough said. “It took us almost 10 years after Ike to get our tax values up to where they were before.”
In the legislative agenda passed for the upcoming 2019 session, the city worried the restriction would lead to curtailment of services for residents and businesses.
