An upper-level disturbance moving through the region could mean a wet Labor Day weekend for residents and visitors in Galveston County, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s not going to wash out the whole weekend, but you need to make sure you have alternative plans,” said Scott Overpeck, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
Saturday could kick off a weekend of rainy weather, Overpeck said.
Temperatures on Saturday will include highs in the low 90s and upper 80s with a 50 percent chance of rain, Overpeck said.
And that’s before the upper level disturbance moves through the area as early as the middle of the day Sunday, Overpeck said.
An upper level disturbance is a change in the flow pattern in the atmosphere that’s associated with clouds and precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.
“It looks pretty slow moving,” Overpeck said. “It might move out of here by the end of the day Monday.”
Temperatures for the rest of the weekend will be in the middle- to upper-80s and the chance of thunderstorms and showers will increase to 60 percent or 70 percent, Overpeck said.
“It won’t be raining the whole time,” Overpeck said. “It will be a cluster of storms coming through and it’ll rain hard. Then you might see more activity the next day.”
A chance of thunderstorms remains through the rest of the week after Monday, but temperatures will increase again to the low 90s, Overpeck said.
Labor Day typically is one of the last busy weekends for the tourism year in Galveston County.
The holiday in 2017 fell days after Hurricane Harvey stalled over the Texas coast, dropping 50 inches of rain on some parts of the county.
In 2016, Galveston hotels logged close to 95 percent occupancy for Saturday and Sunday night.
