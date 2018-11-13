LEAGUE CITY
Galveston County commissioners fired their top facilities manager Monday.
In a meeting lasting less than five minutes, commissioners unanimously voted to fire Michael Bell, who'd been director of facilities management since 2012.
Before the vote, Bell asked commissioners to reconsider, saying he had been doing the work of "two or three people."
"We used to have an architect, a property manager and a toll bridge manager and another facility manager, but it's just me now," Bell said. "I handled all those things and a multitude of other projects and major repairs every day."
Bell said he thought commissioners were disappointed with progress on the Wayne Johnson Community Center in La Marque, which was damaged by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
None of the commissioners addressed why they were voting to fire Bell during the meeting.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry apologized to Bell for publicly firing him, saying county attorneys had advised the court to do so because of a lawsuit the county is facing from a different former employee.
"I don't think this is the way it should be handled, but thanks to allegations in a lawsuit by Bonnie Quiroga this is the advise from our attorneys at this point," Henry said.
Bell earned about $91,000 a year from the county. Officials did not immediately say how they planned to fill Bell's position.
