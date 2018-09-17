Emotions ran high at a Santa Fe school district board meeting Monday when several parents demanded the resignation of trustees and Superintendent Leigh Wall over handling of security issues.
Parents, speaking during a public comment period, accused board members of being unresponsive to security concerns after a May 18 shooting that left 10 dead and said they should “step aside.”
Parents, who read names of the eight students killed during the shooting, said the district didn’t react forcefully enough earlier this month when two students were removed from school for sending a text message containing what the district described as a “kill list.”
“Stop victimizing our children by being lazy and taking the high road,” said Jennifer Cooper, whose son attends the high school.
“This is not a topic for anyone in the high school to be joking about,” said Sonia Lopez, whose daughter was injured during the May shooting. “We need to set an example of this so what happened to my daughter won’t happen again.”
Board members, after repeatedly warning speakers that their three-minute time limit was up, eventually relented as parents continued to speak. However, none of them addressed the calls for resignation.
At the end of the meeting, trustees thanked people for attending and assured parents they were doing their best.
“We heard you loud and clear that communication could have been better,” said J.R. “Rusty” Norman, board president, continuing to address the texting threat that many audience members were upset about.
“When the district was made aware of that incident, the threat assessment team immediately went to work. Things were handled the way they were supposed to be handled.”
The Galveston County District Attorney’s office declined to prosecute the students who sent and received the message, saying the act didn’t rise to the level of crime.
District officials have said the students had been administratively punished, but didn’t provide details, citing strict student privacy laws.
