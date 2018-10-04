DICKINSON
Residents who say they are tired of waiting for the city to repair roads have started filling potholes on their own after learning how to do it on YouTube.
It all started when Zach Weeks, who lives on 28th Street, got fed up with reporting the potholes pitting the streets near his house. He called for months and never saw any action, he said.
City officials, meanwhile, said they are developing a street maintenance plan and doing the best they can to stay on top of potholes.
But Weeks was tired of waiting, so he turned to online tutorials.
“We just did it with three people — me, my neighbor and my wife,” he said. “We got online and learned how to do the steps right. I was surprised how fast it went.”
The volunteer road crew of three spent about $150 on asphalt and patched up three potholes earlier this week, Weeks said. But that was just the beginning.
Now more than 10 people have signed up to go out with the group in the coming weeks and tackle other crumbling streets.
An asphalt distributor contacted Weeks and offered to sell him supplies at wholesale prices and the group has a plan for where it’s going next.
“We can’t do major roads, but if it’s a smaller city street, I’m more comfortable,” he said, adding that the intersection of Kansas Avenue and 30th Street as well as California Avenue are on the group’s list.
Weeks and his potholes are just the latest instance of Dickinson residents taking maintenance matters into their own hands. Last month, a group of more than 50 people met at city hall to talk about forming an organization to pull debris and trash out of the city’s ditches and bayou tributaries. A cleanup is scheduled for later this month.
Drainage has been an especially hot issue since Hurricane Harvey caused catastrophic flooding in the city in August last year. And city streets were under water, in some cases for days, during the epic flooding, which officials at the time warned would cause problems later.
The phenomenon of citizens taking on city maintenance work is a product of the city focusing on large, pie-in-the-sky projects and forsaking routine maintenance work, Weeks said.
“This isn’t a new problem,” he said. “A lot of us have been trying for a long time to get the city to look at basic maintenance. Elected officials have these large dreams but they don’t match the reality of what the city wants.”
Chris Heard, Dickinson’s city administrator, acknowledged the city has a road problem. But staff members were putting together a road maintenance plan, which includes a complete rebuild of California Avenue, and more than $2.3 million is budgeted for street maintenance during the 2018-2019 fiscal year — a $661,607 increase compared with the previous year.
“Dickinson right now is definitely behind the curve,” he said. “But in terms of the maintenance program, there is an appropriate time to take appropriate action. And we do fill potholes, and we’ll continue to do a better job of that.”
In the meantime, residents are discouraged from filling the potholes themselves, Heard said.
“The city has a work crew that is well equipped to address problems related to the street network,” he said. “The best way to let us know is to call or fill out a work order.”
