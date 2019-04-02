A Cleburne man is suing a welding company for more than $200,000 for injuries he asserts he sustained at a Texas City plant.
Fort Worth attorney Wade Barrow and Shreveport, Louisiana-based Trey Morris filed the lawsuit March 28 on behalf of Thomas Montes against Specialty Welding and Turnarounds LLC in the 405th District Court, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages.
Montes was working in January 2018 at the Marathon Petroleum plant in Texas City when employees of the Louisiana-based company dropped a pipe and it fell and struck him on the head and neck, according to the lawsuit.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
STOCKMAN STAFFER SENTENCED
A former staffer of Steve Stockman, a former Republican congressman from Texas, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, federal authorities announced Tuesday.
Jason Posey, 48, of Tupelo, Mississippi, will serve 18 months in federal prison and then three years of supervised released, in addition to paying $564,718 in restitution and another $156,855 in forfeiture for his role in a multi-year fraud scheme against charitable donors, said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Posey pleaded guilty to several counts in October 2017 and testified against Stockman, who was later sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials said.
As part of Posey’s plea deal, he told prosecutors he assisted Stockman in fraudulently soliciting donations from charitable organizations and used a series of sham nonprofit organizations and bank accounts to launder the money before spending it on personal and campaign expenses, Dodge said.
Stockman was elected to Congress twice and served as a representative from 1995 to 1997 and from 2013 to 2015.
During his first stint in Congress, he represented the old 9th Congressional District, which included Galveston County before state maps were remade in 2010. In his second term, he represented the 36th Congressional District, which does not include Galveston.
VALERO STORE OWNER RESPONDS
A Friendswood man who owns a Valero convenience store in a Houston neighborhood has denied assertions made by a store employee against him and his business and asked a local court for more time to investigate, court records show.
Vicky Dias, who is a man, filed a lawsuit against Karimali Sabjali, who lives in Friendswood, and ANZ-C Store doing business as Valero at 4203 E. Crosstimbers Road, in January, asserting they should be held responsible for the shooting injuries he sustained at work because they didn’t have proper security measures in place.
Dias was working the graveyard shift in 2017 when a gunman who had been hiding in the back of the store demanded Dias give him everything in the register, according to the lawsuit. But, as Dias was walking to give the gunman what he asked for, the gunman shot him seven times at extremely close range, according to the lawsuit.
As Dias attempted to escape, covered in blood and barely conscious, the gunman ran to the register, opened it, took the contents, shot a window and ran away. He was never caught and brought to justice. Meanwhile, Dias, who still has bullets lodged in his body, barely survived and will forever walk with a limp, according to the lawsuit.
But attorneys for the defendants in a March 22 answer denied all of the accusations and said they might revise their answer after investigating the claims, court records show.
