GALVESTON
An increased three-year graduation rate at Galveston College —up from 34 percent to 44 percent in two years — results from changes in how the college serves its student, administrators said.
“It’s an exciting time at Galveston College in that the statistics are finally showing that our hard work and the programs we’re putting in place are paying off,” said Cissy Matthews, vice president for instruction.
This 10 percent growth statistic, among others, was reported in the annual Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Almanac and presented to the college’s board of regents at its last meeting.
“Galveston College’s 2019 graduation rate, at 44 percent, is the fifth highest among the state’s two-year colleges,” Matthews said.
The three-year rate represents a typical trajectory for students at the two-year college where 71 percent of students are part-time.
Most part-time students hold down full-time jobs, Matthews said.
In addition to graduation rate increases, the college saw gains in its developmental or remedial education success rates.
Formerly, students arriving at Galveston College needing developmental help were required to take and complete remedial courses before taking regular classes. That approach has changed.
“Students with developmental needs are less likely to be successful and get through that remediation,” Matthews said. “It’s a common problem with community colleges.”
Galveston College took the approach of offering compressed courses alongside developmental classes and have seen students succeed in the regular curriculum while getting the remediation they need.
Enrollment has increased at Galveston College as well, with an 11 percent increase in Fall 2018 because of increased class offerings and dual credit enrollment students — students earning high school credit for successfully completing college courses.
“One in five of our students, or 21 percent, is dual credit,” Matthews said. That’s slightly below the statewide two-year college average of 23 percent.
With 29 percent of its students registered full-time, the college surpassed the statewide average at two-year colleges of 23 percent enrolled on a full-time basis.
Growth and change will continue this fall with the first 25 students enrolled in the college’s first bachelor’s degree offering. All 25 are graduates of the school’s associate in allied health program and are now studying health care administration.
Thirty-one percent of Galveston College’s students are enrolled in technical, rather than academic, programs, a number higher than the state average.
Altogether, growth at the college is steady, and the number of students who enter and graduate within three years has increased significantly. Matthews credits the college’s successes to its dedicated staff and faculty.
The college keeps an eye on the needs of its diverse students, trying to schedule classes at times convenient for working students and offering more classes online.
“We have students running around here in their 50s going for a second career,” Matthews said. “And we have students well under 18, graduating high school and coming here for their associate’s degree.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.