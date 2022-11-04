GALVESTON
A city council decision to reduce by half the fees charged on food trucks in designated parks but keep fees at $500 for trucks in such places as convenience store parking lot has angered some operators.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 9:50 pm
The change means food trucks operating in a park will pay only $250 a year for a permit, but those operating elsewhere will continue paying $500, according to the new rules.
“The goal of the changes was to encourage the creation of food truck parks, instead of having food trucks operating in convenience store parking lots, and better manage the health and safety of the trucks,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
There are 37 annual food truck permits active in the city, Barnett said.
Galveston has five permitted food truck parks, but many vendors operate out of private lots, often at gas stations, with permission from the property owners.
The council earlier this year passed a series of new food truck rules, including establishing a $40-a-day temporary permit during festivals and organized events. The city this week stepped up its information campaign about the changes as the busy fall festival season got under way.
Charging higher fees against trucks based on where they park has drawn objection from operators such as Judith Smith, owner of Around The Corner, a truck selling German food on a private lot.
“I think they went about it the wrong way,” Smith said. “I’ve been to the meetings where they discussed the registration fees; I just felt they didn’t know the process of being an owner or had received any information from food truck owners.”
Several city council members over the past few years have sought policies meant to encourage development of food truck parks with the hope they’d attract visitors and businesses, clean up Galveston’s look and make it easier to regulate the health and safety of the trucks.
The city issued four of temporary permits for the Lone Star Rally, which runs through Sunday.
Permitted food truck operators have until Jan. 1 to come into full compliance with the new rules, the city said.
The Galveston City Marshal’s Office will be enforcing the ordinance, violation of which carries a fine of up to $500, the city said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
