An Odessa man is suing two League City people, asserting he lent the woman nearly $250,000 to purchase a home after she told him her boyfriend was evicting her and her children, but that she actually continued living with him.
Katy-based attorney Cynthia Guerra on Aug. 7 filed the lawsuit on behalf of Juan Silva in the 56th District Court against Julio Lopez and Charlee Gross, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages.
The two defendants were living together when, in 2017, Gross met with Silva and told him that her boyfriend, Lopez, was evicting her and her children and she would soon be homeless, the lawsuit asserts.
So Silva lent her $249,900 to purchase a home, with plans to repay the loan at a rate of $1,000 per month, the lawsuit asserts.
In February 2018, Gross purchased a Dickinson home from Lopez using that loan and told Silva that Lopez no longer lived at the property, the lawsuit asserts.
Then in October 2018, Gross exchanged the property along with an $180,000 promissory note with another man for another property in League City, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have not yet responded to the filing, court records show.
SIDES MEDIATING IN SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE
A sexual assault civil lawsuit has stalled in a Harris County district court as both parties attempt to mediate over the accusations.
Attorneys representing the plaintiff, Emma Gingerich, and the defendant, Ryan Francis Landry, this week filed a request to extend the deadline for settling the matter to Sept. 30 so that they can have more mediation time, court records show.
The previous deadline was Aug. 30, court records show.
Gingerich, a woman who came to national attention by writing a book about escaping an Amish upbringing, originally sued Landry for more than $1 million, asserting he sexually assaulted her after a business meeting in Kemah.
But no criminal charges were filed in that case.
Landry has generally denied sexually assaulting her, court records show.
WADING INJURY CASE
The 212th District Court is tentatively set to host a trial in 2020 in the case of a Michigan woman who asserts she was injured on a piece of metal from an old pier while wading near the Beach Pocket Park No. 2.
Christina and Eric Radcliffe have filed a lawsuit in the district court against the state of Texas, Galveston County, the Texas General Land Office and the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages.
Christina Radcliffe was wading near the shore when a piece of metal cut her leg, according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs believe the piece of rebar and concrete were left over from a pier that was either destroyed or removed and that no one warned them about it, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have all denied the accusations, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.