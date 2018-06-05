GALVESTON
The county, apparently the victim of a scammer, sent more than $500,000 meant to pay a construction company for road repairs to the wrong person, officials said Tuesday.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a crime, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The apparent theft was brought to light Monday, after the Galveston County Treasurer’s Office reviewed email correspondence between the county and Lucas Construction, a Houston company to which the county was scheduled to pay $525,282.39 for road repairs in San Leon.
Commissioners approved the payment to the company on May 21. Shortly after, the treasurer’s office received an email from someone purporting to be from Lucas, said Galveston County Treasurer Kevin Walsh.
“An entity that is unknown to us sent information to the county pretending to be the construction company to change where the money gets deposited,” Walsh said.
That email instructed the county to pay the money to a new account, which county officials apparently did. The county changed its information and sent funds to the account, Walsh said. Those emails and the account belonged to a scammer, Walsh said.
At the same time the county was sending money to the wrong account, Lucas apparently received messages from a fake county email, claiming a check was on its way, Walsh said.
The lies didn’t come to light until someone from Lucas Construction called Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel, to ask why the check was taking so long to reach them. Apffel called the treasurer’s office late Friday, but revelations about what happened didn’t become apparent until Monday, Walsh said.
“Originally, we thought it was just a mistake that the bank made, that they were just holding the money,” Walsh said. “Monday morning we were reading through the emails and we said, ‘That’s not us.’”
The sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s office were contacted Monday, he said.
While officials believe criminals were behind the scam, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry questioned whether county employees had properly done their jobs when changing the destination for the bank accounts.
“Our employees accepted it as genuine, and processed it and paid the wrong people,” he said. “We deal with issues of no accountability from county employees on a regular basis.”
Some blame should be directed at the county auditor’s office and the purchasing department, Henry said. Neither of those offices report directly to Henry and the commissioners court. The county auditor is appointed by state district court judges, and the purchasing department is overseen by a board made up of commissioners and district court judges.
The county treasurer is an elected position.
The county’s information technology department has investigated the treasurer’s office computer and found no evidence that county computers or software were hacked, Walsh said.
(10) comments
After the review of invoices to be paid, coordinated between the County Auditor, Purchasing, and the certificy department.... and only after final approval for payment by Commissioners Court, .....the County Treasurer has the full and final responsibility for the dispersal of funds to the properly authorized recipient through his staff. No one else. No one should ever accept a phone call to change an electronic routing of a payment.
...or an email.
No one had the wherewithal to confirm this before doing so? Hmmm!
Agree with Linda
As soon as notice was received about changes to payment method, this change should have been verified immediately. This is very poor management of the funds for the City. No checks and balances at all.
The Sheriff is investigating this incident as a crime according to the story. Will that include county employees or do they get a pass because they have an accountability exemption? Will the investigation include looking at county policies to see why it was so easy for employees to divert funds?
Is this incident a fluke or an ongoing problem? Are county employees serious about safeguarding taxpayer money or have they adopted a cavalier attitude?
Kevin Walsh, you have violated the trust of every Galveston County resident. Goodbye, Kevin.
It will be interesting to see the investigation outcome.
That will, hopefully, bypass politics and just stick with the facts of who, exactly, made the payment switch, and why, if so, it wasn't questioned and verified as correct by calling the company it was supposed to go to.
Retired from the construction management business for decades and paid millions of dollars in invoices via direct deposit. Never heard of such a goofy thing as this. And the Willis Lucas, the contractor is an old BOI headquartered in League City on Hwy 96. Get your facts straight GDN.
$525,282.39, names and answers immediately. Where is the $$ for the roadwork going to come from now? The taxpayers deserve full disclosure, this is a felony offense/mistake. This is unbelievable, good luck finding the money, that account is probably closed by now.
Supposedly there is a "reserve" to acquire the $$$ from. Makes you wonder don't it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.