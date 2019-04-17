LEAGUE CITY
Three days after two people died in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in League City, police have released few details about what might have transpired.
But officials with the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office have released the names of the two killed Sunday.
April Murdoch, 33, of League City, died of a gunshot wound, while Julio Villareal, 26, of League City, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said John “D.J.” Florence, the medical examiner’s chief investigator.
Officers responded to a call for assistance about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the 300 block of Moody Avenue in League City, said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the department. Inside, they found a man and a woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds, Williamson said.
Three juveniles also were inside the residence, but none was harmed, Williamson said.
