Graham George, owner of The Studio Experience Gallery, 2327 Winnie in Galveston, has a small herd of resin cow statues in the gallery on Monday. George hopes to install the statues on the sidewalks outside his building, which was once the Galveston Model Dairy.
The building at the corner of 24th Street and Winnie in Galveston was home to Galveston Model Dairy. Graham George, who is opening a gallery in the building and has plans for a coffee shop and more, wants to place cow statues on the sidewalks as an homage to the building’s history.
