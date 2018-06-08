Shelby Aguilera was expecting another long, slow, normal day when her aunt dropped her off at Santa Fe High School the morning of May 18.
Two weeks earlier, doctors had removed a tumor from Aguilera’s leg and she was still hobbling around on crutches.
“I remember distinctly the fire alarms going off and asking my substitute teacher if I could just stay inside because we thought it was just another fire drill,” Aguilera, 17, said. “But then we saw four staff members running and yelling for us to run ... run to the road. Everything around me froze.”
That Friday morning would become anything but slow and normal when a gunman opened fire, killing 10 and wounding 13 in the most deadly instance of school violence in Texas history.
After hearing four loud bangs, which were gunshots, Aguilera fled as best she could on crutches across the campus toward the highway, she said.
She and other students hid behind an auto shop building frantically looking around, trying to find their peers, she said.
“There were others on their phones with their parents,” Aguilera said. “People were crying, some were hugging; we were all just checking on each other.”
At 12:44 p.m. May 29, Aguilera returned to Santa Fe High School for the first time after the shooting to retrieve belongings she’d had to leave behind as she fled the shooting. She later posted thoughts about that return on social media.
“Today as I walked through the doors of my school, we got stopped to get searched,” she wrote on Facebook.
“Just being back in that school hurt, but I went back to pay my respects for my fallen teachers and classmates and to see all my friends again. The pain I have I can’t really explain it ...”
Aguilera said she plans to return to Santa Fe High School next year and join the Class of 2019, just as she had expected to do before the shooting. It’s unclear how many students who experienced the fear of May 18 will also return. Some parents of Santa Fe students are at least thinking about transferring their children to other districts or pulling them out of public school altogether.
Ruby Lopez, Aguilera’s mother, said she’s 100 percent behind her daughter’s decision to return to the school next year, however.
“Shelby wants to return as a senior and finish the journey she started there,” Lopez said. “As much as I’m scared and worried of her going back there, I back her up with her decision.”
Aguilera didn’t personally know any of the victims, but she remembers seeing them around the school, she said.
Along with getting a tattoo to never forget those who were tragically killed on that day, Aguilera also is seeking counseling to help her cope with the tragedy.
“It still doesn’t feel real,” Aguilera said. “There are days that are good and days where I don’t want to do anything, so I just try to keep myself busy. Spending time with my family helps. I just try and keep going.”
Aguilera and her mother both said they would like to see more protection in school settings and better security.
“I think the school district should have more safety and intruder drills, and add more cameras to watch the doors,” Lopez said. “We as parents all need to come together to make sure changes are made and make it safer for our children.”
And, although Aguilera says she’s not afraid to go back to school, she’ll never forget what happened down that hallway at Santa Fe High School, she said.
“I want to go back so I can be with my friends again,” she said. “I love everyone at my school, even if I knew them or not. We all just need to be there for each other and keep all of the victims’ names alive and continue for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.