Esteban Fernandez watches as his son Matteo, 3, kicks the soccer ball around at Sandhill Crane Soccer Complex in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Fernandez had the day off, so he brought his son from Houston for a day in the sun.
Erica Perez, whose father has been an oysterman for more than 50 years, protests the closure of Texas oyster reefs Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, outside the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s Dickinson Marine Lab, 1502 FM 517 E., in Dickinson.
Debbie Keen dances to zydeco music before the Krewe of Gambrinus Parade on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Esteban Fernandez watches as his son Matteo, 3, kicks the soccer ball around at Sandhill Crane Soccer Complex in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Fernandez had the day off, so he brought his son from Houston for a day in the sun.
Erica Perez, whose father has been an oysterman for more than 50 years, protests the closure of Texas oyster reefs Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, outside the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s Dickinson Marine Lab, 1502 FM 517 E., in Dickinson.
We’ll see you in print Tuesday but, in the meantime, we’ve got you covered over the weekend, and Monday too, at GalvNews.com. Check us out online over the next few days for news when it breaks, ongoing coverage of national headlines and for fresh, digital-first local news, features, sports and entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.