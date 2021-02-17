GALVESTON
As power returns to the county, consumers should be prepared for some empty grocery store shelves and supply delays, but at least some supermarket operators maintain confidence they’ll be able to resupply within days of regaining electric power.
People have been trying to stock up, said Ames Arlan, owner of Arlan’s Market, which has stores in Galveston, Santa Fe and Seabrook.
A line of people was wrapped around the Galveston store Wednesday morning waiting for it to open, Arlan said.
“A lot of people are coming in for bottled water,” Arlan said.
People are also stocking up on essentials like bread, eggs and milk, he said.
The Galveston and Seabrook stores hadn’t lost power, Arlan said. The Santa Fe store was without power and unable to open, he said.
“Anything that’s perishable will be thrown away,” Arlan said. “We’ll have to replace all that.”
Employees at the Randalls stores in League City and in Galveston haven’t been able to even walk into the stores because of broken generators, said Christy Lara, director of public relations for Albertsons Companies, which owns Randalls.
“It’s not safe because it’s completely pitch black,” Lara said.
Randalls has been remotely monitoring temperatures in the store and the store freezer, Lara said. If temperatures drop below certain levels, perishable foods will have to be thrown out, she said.
“We’re not really taking any chances on that,” Lara said. “It’s a food safety issue.”
Residents were stocking up on essentials at stores around the county Wednesday morning.
Phillip Feemster went to the Galveston Walmart to buy water and essentials after going 50 hours without power in the Terramar neighborhood on the island’s West End.
Feemster has a generator that will power a couple of space heaters, he said. It’s still cold in his house and he can’t cook, though, he said.
“All we have in the house is stuff we can cook,” Feemster said.
Dr. Lucy Villareal walked out of Arlan’s Market in Galveston pushing a cart full of snacks for doctors working at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
The hospital, along with the rest of the island, lost water late Tuesday night, she said.
Villareal was buying things because she was worried about supplies getting back to grocery stores, she said.
“I think food is going to be an issue, too,” Villareal said.
H-E-B stores across Galveston County also are having water and power problems, Public Affairs Director Lisa Helfman said in a statement.
“We are doing our best to get product into the stores and on the shelves, and product availability is on a store-by-store basis,” Helfman said.
Randalls already has been planning to restock its shelves, Lara said.
“Our warehouse is operating, and we’re working with suppliers and associates to start the recovery process,” Lara said.
People who go shopping this weekend might still see some empty shelves, but the store expects to get new supplies soon, Arlan said.
“We’ll be able to get product,” Arlan said.
This situation is unlike the beginning of the pandemic in March when customers overbought across the country, creating significant supply chain issues that lasted weeks and left grocery store shelves empty.
The Texas freeze is isolated to one part of the country, Arlan said.
Customers at Randalls Houston stores that are open also don’t seem to be concentrating on buying only a few categories of items, Lara said.
“People are happy to purchase anything that we have available,” Lara said.
Many stores in the county have been closing early because of the weather conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.