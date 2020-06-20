The United States Coast Guard assisted three mariners after their vessel became disabled near Smith Point on Friday evening.
Sector Houston-Galveston watch standers received a report of a 16-foot John Boat whose engine had become disabled with two adults and one child aboard. Watch standers issued a marine assistance request broadcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.