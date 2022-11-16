TEXAS CITY
City commissioners Wednesday approved a bid to demolish a small apartment complex that had been a center of conflict and litigation for years.
The commission at its regular meeting unanimously approved a bid of $65,040 by TRT Environmental LLC to demolish the property at 6905 Park Ave. The property had been a matter of litigation between the city and the owner since 2020.
“There is no demolition date set at this time,” Mayor Dedrick Johnson said. “This will be determined by how quickly power can be disconnected from the structure.”
The city in February 2020 deemed the three buildings at the complex too dangerous for occupancy after an inspection by officials from code enforcement, the fire marshal and community development officials.
The city cited among the property’s deficiencies rotted open eaves and overhangs at the tops of the buildings that could allow a fire to spread easily, a sagging section of balcony and spongy floorboards, among others.
Apartment complex owner Thomas Rhone, a Houston Realtor who bought the property from his grandmother in 2001, said he had been ready to begin work on the property when the battle began. The city would not issue permits to begin the work, he said.
Rhone objected to making improvements to bring the buildings up to Texas City’s 2015 revised building code. The changes would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said.
The property should have been granted nonconforming status or grandfathered under older codes because of the age of the structures, he said.
“The city is supposed to make annual inspections of the properties, and there was a six-and-a-half-year gap between the last one they did until 2020, when they told us the property needed to be torn down to comply with the 2015 code,” Rhone said.
On Dec. 3, Rhone lost in district court and appealed the case in federal court where the judge stated that in Aug. 2022 the city did what it needed to do and followed the municipalities regulations. Tenants were forced to move out in March 2021, Rhone said.
“I am still paying a mortgage on the property, which is tied to income produced by the property,” Rhone said. “It is costing $8,000 a month, in addition to the litigation, which cost over $70,000.”
The next meeting of the Texas City Commission is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Kenneth T. Nunn Council Room at City Hall, 1801 Ninth Ave.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
