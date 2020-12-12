Area boaters rang in the holiday season with the annual Christmas Boat Lane Parade on Clear Lake on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
The event, now in its 59th year, is presented by the cities of League City, Seabrook, Nassau Bay, Clear Lake Shores and Kemah, and featured over 60 brilliantly illuminated boats.
